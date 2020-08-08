US Intel Official Says Russia Using Range of Measures to Denigrate Biden in Election

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director said in a statement on Friday that the US intelligence community believes that Russia is using various measures to attempt to denigrate Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

"We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment,'" Evanina said in the statement published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of the country's foreign policy.