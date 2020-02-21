US Intel Officials Told Lawmakers Russia Interfering in 2020 Campaign - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US intelligence officials told lawmakers in a briefing last week that Russia is allegedly interfering in the 2020 election in favor of President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported.

On February 12, a senior official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) briefed members of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee, warning them that Russia was allegedly interfering in the 2020 election to get Trump re-elected, the report said on Thursday citing five people familiar with the situation.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected accusations of meddling in US or any country's elections or internal affairs.

Trump was displeased with the briefing and complained that Democrats would use this against him, the report said.

The report added that Republican lawmakers on the committee challenged the intelligence and highlighted the administration's actions against Russia and its efforts to strengthen security in Europe.

The report said that according to two administration officials this briefing had nothing to do with Trump's announcement on Wednesday to replace Joseph Maguire with US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

A DNI spokesperson declined to comment on the matter and the White House did not respond immediately to requests for comment, the report said.

Last April, Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued a final report on his Russia investigation, saying the probe had found no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.