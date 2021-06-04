UrduPoint.com
US Intel Preparing To Counterattack Foreign Hackers Should White House Order - Reports

US Intel Preparing to Counterattack Foreign Hackers Should White House Order - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The US intelligence service is spying on foreign hackers, including from Russia, to be ready to launch offensive cyber operations against them in case of the relevant order from the White House, the NBC News broadcaster reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The preparations come as President Joe Biden's administration is planning to consider ransomware cyberattacks that have become a major source of economic damage as a national security threat, the broadcaster said.

"Right now, they are hair on fire," a former government official told NBC news, commenting on the Biden administration.

Using the military to take action against criminals is not a new practice for the US, as the country's National Security Agency started to keep watch over certain foreign criminal hacker groups back in the summer of 2019, the broadcaster said, adding that intelligence collected this way helps the US target the groups if the president orders a strike.

From the legal point of view, however, such operations are deemed controversial, and any cyberattack by Washington against targets in Russia is likely to face retaliation, NBC News added.

Earlier this week, the White House announced that Biden launched a rapid strategic review to address the mounting challenge of ransomware attacks. The most recent one targeted the meat-producing giant JBS USA in late May and led to the closure of its facilities across the country. The US administration believes some of the members belonging to the hacker groups reside in Russia.

