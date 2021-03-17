US Intel Report Alleges Iran Carried Out Campaign to Undercut Trump Re-Election Prospects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US intelligence alleged in its new report that Iran carried out a campaign to undercut former President Donald Trump's re-election prospects during the 2020 vote.

"We assess that Iran carried out a multi-pronged covert influence campaign intended to undercut former President Trump's reelection prospects," said the report revealed by the National Intelligence Council on Tuesday.

Tehran did not promote Trump's rivals directly, the report added. US intelligence also assessed that Cuba, Venezuela, as well as Hezbollah "took some steps" to influence the election.