US Intel Report Alleges Putin Authorized Russian Government to Undermine Biden in Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) US intelligence alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the Russian government to undermine Joe Biden during the 2020 election in the United States, the National Intelligence Council said in a report on Tuesday.

"We assess that... Putin authorized, and a range of Russian government organizations conducted, influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President [Donald] Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the US," the report said.

The US intelligence community also determined there were no "persistent" Russian efforts to gain access to election infrastructure, the report added.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied US accusations of election meddling as absurd attempts to demonize Russia and divert attention from actual cases of fraud and political corruption.