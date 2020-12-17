UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intel Report On Foreign Threats To Election Delayed Over Row On China's Role - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

US Intel Report on Foreign Threats to Election Delayed Over Row on China's Role - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Intelligence Community (IC) will postpone the publication of its report focused on foreign influence on the country's presidential election in 2020, the Fox news broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a dispute over whether China attempted to meddle in it as a reason for the delay.

"This afternoon the DNI [Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe] was notified by career intelligence officials that the Intelligence Community will not meet the December 18 deadline, set by Executive Order and Congress, to submit the IC's classified assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. elections," Assistant DNI for Strategic Communications Amanda Schoch said in a statement to Fox News.

According to the broadcaster, which cited sources familiar with the situation, senior intelligence analysts are divided on what should be included in the report that was slated for release on Friday. While a number of the analysts expressed confidence over China's intention to influence the November 3 election, others were downplaying Beijing's activities surrounding the event.

In October, Ratcliffe said that though Iran and Russia had obtained US voter information in a bid to influence the election, the US election systems were resilient.

Related Topics

Election Iran Russia China Beijing October November December Congress 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 15-member squad for first T20I ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 ..

43 minutes ago

Germany announces 26,923 new coronavirus cases

45 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks reach highest since l ..

45 minutes ago

UAE hosts 22nd meeting of IORA&#039;s Committee of ..

60 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.