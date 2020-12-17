MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Intelligence Community (IC) will postpone the publication of its report focused on foreign influence on the country's presidential election in 2020, the Fox news broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a dispute over whether China attempted to meddle in it as a reason for the delay.

"This afternoon the DNI [Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe] was notified by career intelligence officials that the Intelligence Community will not meet the December 18 deadline, set by Executive Order and Congress, to submit the IC's classified assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. elections," Assistant DNI for Strategic Communications Amanda Schoch said in a statement to Fox News.

According to the broadcaster, which cited sources familiar with the situation, senior intelligence analysts are divided on what should be included in the report that was slated for release on Friday. While a number of the analysts expressed confidence over China's intention to influence the November 3 election, others were downplaying Beijing's activities surrounding the event.

In October, Ratcliffe said that though Iran and Russia had obtained US voter information in a bid to influence the election, the US election systems were resilient.