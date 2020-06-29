US Intel Says Reports About Alleged Russian Bounty Intelligence Lack Credibility - Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he has been told by the US intelligence that they did not find the recent reports about alleged Russian bounty intelligence credible.

"Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday Trump wrote on Twitter that nobody briefed him or Vice President Mike Pence on the alleged attacks on US troops in Afghanistan, reportedly solicited by Russia, and called New York Times reports on the subject "fake news."

On Friday, The New York Times published an article where it cited unnamed government sources as saying that Trump had been presented with an intelligence report that claimed that Moscow could have paid bounty to armed Islamic insurgents in Afghanistan to assassinate US soldiers.

The outlet said Trump had so far failed to act on the report.

On Saturday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid refuted the reports saying that these rumors were set to create obstacles to US pullout from the country. The spokesman stressed that the Taliban's activities were not related to any intelligence body or foreign country.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the reports were fake news that aimed to disrupt the Afghan peace process.