UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intel Says SolarWinds Hack 'Likely Russian In Origin' - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Intel Says SolarWinds Hack 'Likely Russian in Origin' - Joint Statement

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021)   US intelligence agencies have concluded that the recent cyber attack against the SolarWinds tech company is "likely Russian in origin," the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Office of Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"[Intelligence] work indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks.

At this time, we believe this was, and continues to be, an intelligence gathering effort," the statement said.

In mid-December, reports emerged that hundreds of US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted by a massive cyberattack, which was instantly blamed on a foreign actor by US media. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted claims that Russia was behind the cyberattack on US government agencies.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Company FBI Media All Government

Recent Stories

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

2 hours ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

2 hours ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

2 hours ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.