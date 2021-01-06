US Intel Says SolarWinds Hack 'Likely Russian in Origin' - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US intelligence agencies have concluded that the recent cyber attack against the SolarWinds tech company is "likely Russian in origin," the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Office of Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"[Intelligence] work indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks.

At this time, we believe this was, and continues to be, an intelligence gathering effort," the statement said.

In mid-December, reports emerged that hundreds of US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted by a massive cyberattack, which was instantly blamed on a foreign actor by US media. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted claims that Russia was behind the cyberattack on US government agencies.