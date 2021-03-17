UrduPoint.com
US Intelligence Accusations Against Russia Of Election Meddling Groundless - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

US Intelligence Accusations Against Russia of Election Meddling Groundless - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US intelligence accusations against Russia of interference in US elections are groundless, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.

"The document prepared by the US intelligence community is yet another set of groundless accusations against our country of interfering in American internal political processes.

The conclusions of the report on the conduct by Russia of influence operations in America are confirmed solely by the confidence of the intelligence services in their correctness. No facts or concrete evidence of such claims is provided," the embassy said on Facebook.

A US intelligence report on foreign threats to the 2020 elections claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized efforts to undermine the then Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of involvement in election interference.

