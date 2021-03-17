US Intelligence Accusations Do Not Help Improve Relations With Russia - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US intelligence accusations against Russia do not help build better relations with Russia, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"Blaming external actors for destabilization of the situation inside the country - such attitude of the [US] administration is unlikely to correspond to equal and mutually respectful expert dialogue we have proposed to find solutions to the most urgent issues," the embassy said.

"Washington's actions do not contribute to the normalization of bilateral relations," it said.

A US intelligence report on foreign threats to the 2020 elections claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized efforts to undermine the then Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of involvement in election interference.