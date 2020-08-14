(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The US National Security Agency (NSA) and FBI on Thursday accused Russian military hackers of deploying a new malware which they believe poses a threat to Pentagon and defense industry users.

"The Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) 85th Main Special Service Center (GTsSS) military unit 26165, whose activity is sometimes identified by the private sector as Fancy Bear, Strontium, or APT 28, is deploying malware called Drovorub, designed for Linux systems as part of its cyber espionage operations," the NSA and FBI said in a statement. "Drovorub represents a threat to National Security Systems, Department of Defense, and Defense Industrial Base customers that use Linux systems."

Both agencies describe Drovorub as a Linux malware toolset consisting of an implant coupled with a kernel module rootkit, a file transfer and port forwarding tool, and a command and control (C2) server.

When deployed on a victim machine, Drovorub provides the capability for direct communications with actor-controlled C2 infrastructure; file download and upload capabilities; execution of arbitrary commands; port forwarding of network traffic to other hosts on the network; and implements hiding techniques to evade detection, according to the statement.

The Western countries have repeatedly voiced concerns over alleged cyberwarfare waged by Moscow against them. Russia has refuted all the accusations, pointing out that no proof has been provided.