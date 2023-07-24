US Intelligence Actively Involves Ukrainian Hackers in Cyberattacks on Russia - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The US intelligence agencies are actively involving Ukrainian hacker groups in cyberattacks on Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"Ukrainian hacker groups are actively involved in such attacks by the US special services," Patrushev said at a meeting of high representatives of the BRICS states in charge of security issues in Johannesburg as cited by the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

"The Pentagon Cyber Command, the National Security Agency and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence are planning and coordinating information attacks under the Ukrainian flag on the critical information infrastructure of our country," Patrushev said.

The US also directly supervises the work of subdivisions of the Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Operations, the official concluded.