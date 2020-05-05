UrduPoint.com
US Intelligence, Allies Agree COVID-19 Originated In Wuhan Market, Not Lab - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

US Intelligence, Allies Agree COVID-19 Originated in Wuhan Market, Not Lab - Reports

Intelligence services of the United States and their allies tend to agree that COVID-19 likely came from a Chinese market, despite claims by top US officials that China was covering up origins of the virus, CNN reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Intelligence services of the United States and their allies tend to agree that COVID-19 likely came from a Chinese market, despite claims by top US officials that China was covering up origins of the virus, CNN reported, citing sources.

The broadcaster is citing diplomatic and intelligence sources from Five Eyes, an intelligence-sharing alliance between the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Two officials from Five Eyes nations, cited by CNN, said that the spread of the coronavirus was likely not a result of an accident in a laboratory, but rather a naturally occurring phenomenon, as people got infected after human-animal interaction. Another source indicated that there was a possibility that COVID-19 originated in a lab, however, there was no legitimate evidence to prove it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior health official on the US Coronavirus Task Force, also has said that he does not believe coronavirus originated in a laboratory.

At the same time, a senior official with the Office of Director of National Intelligence told CNN that Washington has evidence of both theories, but also said that the spread of COVID-19 does not seem to be purposeful.

The CNN's report comes days after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was confident the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, but refused to provide more details on his claims. Moreover, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo also told ABC on Sunday that there was "significant" evidence that the new coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, claiming that China has "attempted to conceal and hide and confuse" the world since the outbreak began. Beijing has repeatedly denied allegations of the man-made nature of the virus.

