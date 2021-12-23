UrduPoint.com

US Intelligence Believes China Helping Saudis Build Ballistic Missiles - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:34 PM

US intelligence agencies have concluded that China has transferred missile technology to Saudi Arabia to help the desert kingdom build its own ballistic missiles in addition to the actual missiles it has bought from Beijing in the past, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US intelligence agencies have concluded that China has transferred missile technology to Saudi Arabia to help the desert kingdom build its own ballistic missiles in addition to the actual missiles it has bought from Beijing in the past, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Several US intelligence organizations have assessed that Saudi Arabia is already making its own ballistic missiles using technology supplied by Beijing, according to the report. The broadcaster said it had seen US satellite images identifying one Saudi location at least where the missiles are being made, the report added.

This intelligence has been circulated across the US government this year including to officials at the National Security Council, CNN said.

The Saudi initiative could add further complications to the Biden administration's efforts to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran to restrain Tehran's nuclear programs, the report noted.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN in a statement that Beijing and Riyadh were comprehensive strategic partners and continued to cooperate in all areas, including military trade.

