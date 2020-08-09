UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intelligence Believes Russia, China, Iran Meddling In Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:13 AM

US Intelligence Believes Russia, China, Iran Meddling in Presidential Election

The US intelligence community has assessed that China wants President Donald Trump to lose in the upcoming presidential election in November while Russia is allegedly working to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The US intelligence community has assessed that China wants President Donald Trump to lose in the upcoming presidential election in November while Russia is allegedly working to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina said in a statement.

"We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment,'" Evanina said in the statement published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Evanina made the allegations without providing evidence that Kremlin-linked actors are seeking to support Trump's candidacy on social media and on Russian television.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of the country's foreign policy.

In July, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher Krebs said the United States is not seeing the same level of hacking from foreign adversaries in this year's election compared to four years ago. Krebs said the US security agencies have better visibility across networks than they did four years ago as well.

Evanina said Beijing has expanded its influence efforts ahead of the November election to shape US policy towards China, such as pressuring political figures viewed as opposed to China's interests and countering criticism of that country.

"We assess that China prefers that President Trump - whom Beijing sees as unpredictable - does not win reelection," Evanina said. "China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China's interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China."

Evanina noted that China has increasingly criticized the Trump administration's handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, its closure of China's consulate in Houston, as well as the administration's actions with respect to Hong Kong, TikTok, Huawei and the South China Sea.

US-China relations have significantly deteriorated in the past several years with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, a poor response to the coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighboring countries. China has denied accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law.

On Iran, Evanina said Tehran is expected to focus its influence operations online by spreading disinformation on social media and recirculating anti-US content in order to undermine US democratic institutions and Trump, in addition to trying to sow division in the United States ahead of the election.

Iran's activities are motivated by the perspective that if Trump remains in office, his administration will continue to put pressure on Tehran to facilitate a change in government,� said.e

Evanina noted that despite the foreign governments' efforts to interfere in the US election, it would be impossible to manipulate voting results at scale.

US LAWMAKERS RESPOND TO THE INTELLIGENCE

US Senator Chris Murphy said Russia is the only country that is capable of significantly disrupting the 2020 US presidential election.

"There is one nation that has both the capability and intention to significantly disrupt the 2020 American election," Murphy said via Twitter. "It's not Iran. It's not North Korea. It's not China. It's Russia."

Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell called on Senator Marco Rubio to provide lawmakers with evidence that Russia is allegedly interfering in the US election to help Trump.

Rubio and Senator Mark Warner, respective leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said more information about foreign meddling will be released to the public leading up to November presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Iran Poor Russia China Washington Social Media Twitter Trump Beijing Hong Kong Tehran Same Houston United States North Korea July November 2020 TV From Government Hacking Huawei Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

9 minutes ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

9 minutes ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

9 minutes ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

2 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

10 minutes ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.