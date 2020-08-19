US Intelligence Believes Russia Supports Afghan Reconciliation, But Aids Taliban - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) US military intelligence believes that Russia supports reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan, but also provides limited aid to the Taliban since Moscow views it as an unavoidable part of a future Afghan government, the quarterly congressional report on the United States' operations in Afghanistan said on Tuesday.

"While Russia has supported peace and reconciliation efforts, Russia believes that the Taliban is an unavoidable element of a future Afghan government and supports their inclusion in an interim government, according to the DIA [Defense Intelligence Agency," according to the report compiled by the Lead Inspector General and covering the period from April 1 through June 30, 2020. "Because of this, Russia provides limited support to the Taliban."

Russia, according to the publication, provides the Taliban political support - advocating for removing it from the UN terrorist blacklist, giving legal justification for attacks on Afghan armed forces, and criticizing President Ashraf Ghani's decision to launch an offensive against the Taliban as hindering the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.

The report pointed out that US officials have accused Russia of supplying the Taliban with weapons, but made no mention of allegations that Moscow has offered bounties to eliminate US and coalition soldiers as per uncorroborated US media claims earlier.

Russia has denied all allegations about offering bounties while US political and military leaders have also said the United States has found no proof to back the claims.

Local media reported citing Afghan officials that one of the important peace process items has been the international community's demand that the Taliban no longer be used as a proxy nor be provided support by any country in the region. The officials claimed that the Taliban has been supported by various groups and networks.

The United States signed a peace agreement with the Taliban in February that stipulates establishing a ceasefire between both sides that effectively ends the conflict that began in 2001, a phased 14-month foreign troop withdrawal period and the launch of intra-Afghan reconciliation talks.

According to the report, Russia expressed support for the US-Taliban agreement as it considers a possible intra-Afghan dialogue to be the best means to facilitate the withdrawal of US troops from the country.