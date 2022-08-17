CIA officials charged with preparing intelligence briefings for former US President Donald Trump used charts and graphics to hold his attention in lieu of written material, NBC News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) CIA officials charged with preparing intelligence briefings for former US President Donald Trump used charts and graphics to hold his attention in lieu of written material, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

Officials realized early on during Trump's presidency that he would not read short written summaries of the intelligence briefings, according to the report, which cited several officials familiar with the matter.

"To secure his attention, you had to use images and catchy headlines, even better if they had his name in them," former CIA intelligence briefing assembler Doug London reportedly said.

Trump spent little time understanding what made certain materials protected secrets, another former senior intelligence figure said in the report.

Trump's attitude toward classified materials resulted in him tweeting a picture of an Iranian missile launch site and giving US adversaries insights into the nation's spying capabilities, the report said.

The image was indeed highly classified and taken by a secret spy satellite, a former intelligence official reportedly confirmed.

Former CIA Director Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire tried to dissuade Trump from releasing the image, citing concerns about revealing multi-billion Dollar capabilities, the official also said. However, Trump was unmoved by the requests, according to the official.

The incident prompted senior intelligence officials not to bring highly classified images to the Oval Office again, the official added.

The report comes following an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, the search warrant receipt for which shows the seizure of materials labeled "top secret." Trump faces possible charges of violating the Espionage Act and classified material protocols.