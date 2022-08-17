UrduPoint.com

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics To Hold Trump's Attention - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 12:23 AM

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Reports

CIA officials charged with preparing intelligence briefings for former US President Donald Trump used charts and graphics to hold his attention in lieu of written material, NBC News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) CIA officials charged with preparing intelligence briefings for former US President Donald Trump used charts and graphics to hold his attention in lieu of written material, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

Officials realized early on during Trump's presidency that he would not read short written summaries of the intelligence briefings, according to the report, which cited several officials familiar with the matter.

"To secure his attention, you had to use images and catchy headlines, even better if they had his name in them," former CIA intelligence briefing assembler Doug London reportedly said.

Trump spent little time understanding what made certain materials protected secrets, another former senior intelligence figure said in the report.

Trump's attitude toward classified materials resulted in him tweeting a picture of an Iranian missile launch site and giving US adversaries insights into the nation's spying capabilities, the report said.

The image was indeed highly classified and taken by a secret spy satellite, a former intelligence official reportedly confirmed.

Former CIA Director Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire tried to dissuade Trump from releasing the image, citing concerns about revealing multi-billion Dollar capabilities, the official also said. However, Trump was unmoved by the requests, according to the official.

The incident prompted senior intelligence officials not to bring highly classified images to the Oval Office again, the official added.

The report comes following an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, the search warrant receipt for which shows the seizure of materials labeled "top secret." Trump faces possible charges of violating the Espionage Act and classified material protocols.

Related Topics

Dollar CIA Trump London Florida SITE FBI From Top

Recent Stories

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

1 hour ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

1 hour ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

1 hour ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

1 hour ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police arrest four suspects for harassin ..

Islamabad police arrest four suspects for harassing foreign tourists

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.