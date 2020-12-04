UrduPoint.com
US Intelligence Chief Calls China Greatest Threat Since WWII

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Intelligence Chief Calls China Greatest Threat Since WWII

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) China is the greatest global threat since the end of World War II, US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in an op-ed published on Thursday.

"If I could communicate one thing to the American people.

.. it is that the People's Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II," Ratcliffe wrote in the article published in The Wall Street Journal.

More Stories From World

