UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intelligence Chief Calls China Greatest Threat Since World War II

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Intelligence Chief Calls China Greatest Threat Since World War II

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) China is the greatest global threat since the end of World War II, US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in an opinion-editorial piece published on Thursday.

"If I could communicate one thing to the American people... it is that the People's Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II," Ratcliffe wrote in the piece published in The Wall Street Journal.

Ratcliffe pointed to intelligence indicating that China's ultimate goal is global economic, military and technological domination and warned that a bipartisan response is needed to curb Beijing's growing influence.

China not only inflicts $500-billion worth of economic damage to the United States through intellectual property theft but uses the stolen technology to supplant US businesses across the world, Ratcliffe said.

US intelligence community is shifting resources - to the tune of $85 billion - to counter the threat posed by China and is embarking on a culture shift with previous generations of intelligence apparatchiks having devoted the bulk of their attention to the Cold War with the Soviet Union or the War on Terrorism, he added.

Related Topics

World Technology China Democracy Beijing United States World War Billion

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

1 hour ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

1 hour ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

2 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

1 hour ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

1 hour ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.