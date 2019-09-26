US Intelligence Chief Defends Whistleblower, Seeks Clearance for Congressional Testimony

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire backed a request for the whistleblower who disclosed details President Donald Trump's conversation with Ukraine's president to come forward and testify before the House Intelligence Committee, according to congressional testimony on Thursday

"Do I have your assurance that the whistleblower will be able to testify fully and freely and enjoy the protections of the law," Committee Chair Adam Schiff asked Maguire.

"Yes, congressman," Maguire replied.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on the whistleblower's complaint, which alleges presidential misconduct in a July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The complaint depicts Trump asking Zelensky to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Democrats accuse Trump of enlisting the help of a foreign government to improve his chances of winning a second term in 2020 elections.

During testimony to the House Intelligence Committee, Maguire said he did not know the whistleblower's name while defending the whistleblower.

"I believe the whistleblower is operating in good faith and has followed the law," Maguire told lawmakers.

In addition, Maguire defended intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who determined that the whistleblower's complaint was both credible and urgent.

"I did not question his judgment," Maguire said.

Much of the hearing concerned the delay in providing Congress a copy of the complaint, which requires notification of Congress within seven days if an intelligence community whistleblower complaint is judged to represent an urgent concern.

Maguire said it took longer than seven days to work out legal issues before he could provide a copy of the complaint to Congress.