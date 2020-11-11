UrduPoint.com
US Intelligence Chief Names Acting National Counterterrorism Center Director

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The US named an Acting Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) to replace Christopher Miller who will lead the Pentagon, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, President Donald Trump terminated Pentagon chief Mark Esper and announced Miller would serve as acting defense secretary.

"I am excited to share that earlier today we selected Steve Vanech to serve as NCTC's next deputy director," Ratcliffe said. "Steve will immediately serve as the acting director of NCTC.

Steve's deep commitment to the counterterrorism mission and the nation's security, along with his institutional knowledge and understanding of NCTC, will be invaluable in leading the Center. "

Vanech has 15 years of experience in counterterrorism, he added, and has held a number of positions at NCTC including the director of intelligence, and a joint duty assignment at the National Security Agency as the Deputy Chief, Office of Counterterrorism.

Trump is also reportedly expected to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel.

