UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intelligence Chief Says Iran, Russia Obtained Voter Registration Information

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:00 AM

US Intelligence Chief Says Iran, Russia Obtained Voter Registration Information

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe said in a press conference that Iran and Russia have obtained US voter information, but emphasized that the American election systems are resilient.

"We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," Ratcliffe said on Wednesday. "First, we have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia."

Ratcliffe emphasized that the US election systems are resilient.

Related Topics

Election Iran Russia Alert

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

3 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

5 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

6 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

5 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

5 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.