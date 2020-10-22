US Intelligence Chief Says Iran, Russia Obtained Voter Registration Information

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe said in a press conference that Iran and Russia have obtained US voter information, but emphasized that the American election systems are resilient.

"We would like to alert the public that we have identified that two foreign actors, Iran and Russia, have taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to our elections," Ratcliffe said on Wednesday. "First, we have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran and separately by Russia."

Ratcliffe emphasized that the US election systems are resilient.