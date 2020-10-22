UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intelligence Chief Says Iran Sending Emails To Intimidate Voters, Damage Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:10 AM

US Intelligence Chief Says Iran Sending Emails to Intimidate Voters, Damage Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said during a press conference that Iran is sending emails to intimidate US voters and damage President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

"We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump," Ratcliffe said on Wednesday, adding that Iran is also spreading disinformation about mail-in ballot fraud.

Ratcliffe added that the US intelligence community has not seen Russia take similar actions as Iran, but that they have obtained some voter information.

Related Topics

Election Iran Russia Trump

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

3 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

5 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

6 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

5 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

5 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.