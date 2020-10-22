US Intelligence Chief Says Iran Sending Emails to Intimidate Voters, Damage Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said during a press conference that Iran is sending emails to intimidate US voters and damage President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

"We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump," Ratcliffe said on Wednesday, adding that Iran is also spreading disinformation about mail-in ballot fraud.

Ratcliffe added that the US intelligence community has not seen Russia take similar actions as Iran, but that they have obtained some voter information.