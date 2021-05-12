UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intelligence Chief Visits Seoul In Preparation For Biden-Moon Summit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 04:04 PM

US Intelligence Chief Visits Seoul in Preparation for Biden-Moon Summit - Reports

US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on Wednesday arrived in South Korea for talks with officials in Seoul as part of the preparation for the upcoming US-South Korean high-level summit, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines on Wednesday arrived in South Korea for talks with officials in Seoul as part of the preparation for the upcoming US-South Korean high-level summit, media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Haines' visit to Seoul comes after her trilateral talks with the South Korean and Japanese counterparts - Park Jie-won and Hiroaki Takizawa - devoted to ensuring a coordinated approach to North Korea's denuclearization.

During the visit to Seoul, Haines, who supervises 18 US spy and law enforcement agencies, could visit the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas and meet with President Moon Jae-in and his top security adviser, Suh Hoon, the publication said.

Preparations for the upcoming summit between Moon and US President Joe Biden, scheduled to take place in Washington on May 21, will top the agenda of the US intelligence chief's talks with the officials in Seoul, according to the media outlet.

In April, the White House said it had concluded a months-long review of its policy toward North Korea. At the same time, the US said that it will continue to engage in negotiations with Pyongyang with the aim to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and will not look for a "grand bargain."

The dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang has stalled since the failed February 2019 summit in Hanoi, during which the United States demanded more decisive steps from North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and Pyongyang accused Washington of not responding to the steps already taken. The 2019 October talks in Sweden failed to break the deadlock.

The inter-Korean dialogue is also at a low point following North Korea's decision to cut all lines of communication with Seoul last June.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear White House Visit Pyongyang Seoul Same Hanoi South Korea United States Sweden North Korea February April May June October 2019 Media All From Top

Recent Stories

People requested to follow anti-corona SOPs on Eid ..

5 minutes ago

Babuk Group Releases Hacked Data From Washington P ..

8 minutes ago

Japan Weighs Extra $700Mln Contribution for WHO-Le ..

8 minutes ago

Palestinian Diplomat Believes Situation in East Je ..

8 minutes ago

First-ever truck from Uzbekistan reach Pakistan un ..

8 minutes ago

KSA to invest US 500 mln dollar to strengthen ener ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.