US Intelligence Community Remains Divided on Origins of COVID-19 - Declassified Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The US intelligence community remains divided over the origins of the novel coronavirus, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a declassified report on Friday.

"After examining all available intelligence reporting and other information, though, the IC (Intelligence Community) remains divided on the most likely origin of COVID-19," the report said.

"All agencies assess that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident."

The US intelligence community assesses that COVID-19 was not developed as a biological weapon and most of the agencies assess with low confidence that the disease was not genetically engineered, the report said.