US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N.Korea Tested Hypersonic Missile- General

Fri 01st October 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The US intelligence community is still assessing claims from North Korea that it recently tested a hypersonic missile, US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) Commander Gen. Glen VanHerck said on Thursday.

"I understand the intel community is still making an assessment of the North Korean claim to have tested a hypersonic, we'll just have to see that capability," VanHerck said during a press briefing. "Right now it would be my assessment that the homeland would be safe and secure from a hypersonic capability as North Korea claims they have tested."

