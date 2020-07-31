UrduPoint.com
US Intelligence Community Told Congress Russia Meddling In Elections Again - House Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:24 PM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said the intelligence community informed lawmakers that Russia is meddling in US elections like they did in 2016

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said the intelligence community informed lawmakers that Russia is meddling in US elections like they did in 2016.

"We do know that Russia is interfering again in our elections," Pelosi told a live-streamed news conference. "The intelligence community has told us that they [Russia] are continuing their behavior as [how] they did in [the] past election."

