US Intelligence Concludes Havana Syndrome Cases Likely Caused By Directed Energy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) A US Intelligence Community Experts Panel on Wednesday released its report on anomalous health incidents (AHIs, also known as Havana Syndrome), which found that the cases could plausibly be explained by external stimuli such as pulsed electromagnetic energy.

"Today we are pleased to share the declassified executive summary of the IC Experts Panel report. We convened the panel last year to examine”from a scientific, technical, and medical perspective”potential causal mechanisms for AHIs," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Director William Burns said in a statement. "Based on a defined methodology, the Experts Panel issued six findings... Pulsed electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radiofrequency range, plausibly explains the core characteristics of reported AHIs, although information gaps exist," they said in attached material.

The IC Experts Panel included members with backgrounds in acoustics, biology, radiation, psychiatry, and medicine. The group received dozens of briefings and over 1,000 classified documents on the matter in order to develop their assessment.

The IC Experts Panel report found that a subset of AHIs cannot be easily explained by environmental or medical conditions. It identified ultrasound as plausible only in close-access scenarios, and ruled out ionizing radiation, chemical and biological agents, and infrasound as implausible.

The group recommended the US government collect more data, identify new biomarkers for diagnosis, and coordinate communications strategy to inform and educate the workforce about AHIs.

