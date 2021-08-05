US Intelligence Digging Through Genetic Data to Uncover Origins of COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The US intelligence agencies are investigating the genetic data that could be a key to revealing the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reported on Thursday, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

In May, US President Joe Biden directed the US Intelligence Community to redouble efforts to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and to report their findings to him in 90 days. The intelligence services that have insisted that there is insufficient evidence to assess whether COVID-19 came from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory leak, are expected to reach out to China on this issue.

According to CNN, the data contain the genetic blueprints drawn from virus samples that were studied at the lab in Wuhan, and some of the officials believe that these samples may have been the source of the outbreak. It is yet unclear how the US intelligence agencies acquired the data, which is still to be deciphered, the report said. Sources say that there is a possibility that the data were hacked.

To analyze such a huge amount of data, the US intelligence is reportedly using supercomputers at the National Labs with the Department of Energy.

They also employ the help of Mandarin-speaking specialists since the data are in Chinese.

"Obviously there are scientists who are [security] cleared. But Mandarin-speaking ones who are cleared? That's a very small pool. And not just any scientists, but ones who specialize in bio? So you can see how this quickly becomes difficult," one source familiar with the intelligence said.

In March, the WHO issued the first report of its fact-finding mission to China, which came to the conclusion that the possibility of the virus having leaked from a state laboratory in Wuhan was very low. The experts said that there was a high possibility that the virus was transmitted to humans from bats through another animal.

China has denied claims of a lab leak and urged the US and its allies to stop politicizing the issue. Beijing has also affirmed its commitment to finding the truth behind the origins of the virus with global partners based on a scientific approach.