UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intelligence Director Breaks Law By Withholding Details Of Trump-Ukraine Talk - Pelosi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Intelligence Director Breaks Law by Withholding Details of Trump-Ukraine Talk - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire is violating US law by refusing to provide Congress with a whistleblower complaint concerning a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The DNI is at the present time breaking the law at the direction of the administration," Pelosi told an event sponsored by the Atlantic magazine.

As Pelosi spoke, Trump said on Twitter that he would release the entire transcript of his conversation with Zelensky, which has energized House Democratic advocates of impeachment.

Published accounts of the conversation claim that Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, business dealings in Ukraine.

Biden has bragged on camera that he threatened  withdrawing US aid to Ukraine if they do not fire the country prosecutor and thus end a criminal investigation into his son's business dealings in that country.

Those allegations raise the specter of Trump seeking political help from a foreign power for his 2020 re-election bid, according to Trump critics.

US law gives Congress access to whistleblower reports, which Maguire has refused to disclose, but not access to private conversations between the president and a foreign leader.

Pelosi plans to announce a decision on whether to proceed with an impeachment inquiry at 5:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. GMT).

Related Topics

Fire Business Ukraine Twitter Trump Nancy Congress Criminals 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

51 minutes ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

56 minutes ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

19 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.