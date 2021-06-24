UrduPoint.com
US Intelligence Estimates Afghan Govt. Could Fall 6 Months After Withdrawal - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:08 AM

The US intelligence estimates that the government of Afghanistan could collapse six months after the withdrawal of American troops from the country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The US intelligence estimates that the government of Afghanistan could collapse six months after the withdrawal of American troops from the country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The reported said the US intelligence agencies revised their initial, more optimistic estimates after the Taliban opposition movement seized dozens of localities in northern Afghanistan.

The new forecast is believed to be shared by the US military, the report added.

The United States has already pulled more than half of its troops from Afghanistan and expects to complete the withdrawal by September 11.

