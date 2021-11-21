US Intelligence Fears Cold Weather Could Spell Trouble For Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) US intelligence officials fear that Ukraine could become the target of a "Russian military incursion" as winter approaches, CBS reports.

The alleged accumulation of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border could be in preparation for "an actual incursion into the Donbass region of Eastern Ukraine," US intelligence officials told CBS on Saturday, warning that this could happen in a matter of weeks and is "weather-dependent."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that reports warning about Russia's alleged preparations for invasion in Ukraine were "alarmist.

"

On Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the United States welcomed Putin's statement about resolving the conflict in Donbas based on the Minsk agreements.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen.Mark Milley spoke with Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny and discussed Russia's activities and the overall security situation in Eastern Europe on Friday.