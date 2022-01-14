UrduPoint.com

US Intelligence Has No Assessment Yet That Russia Will Invade Ukraine - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US intelligence community has not made an assessment yet that Russia has definitely decided to advance on Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"The (US) intelligence community has not made an assessment that the Russians have definitively decided to take a military course of action in Ukraine.

So, as things stand right now, Russia has the opportunity to come to the table as we go forward to deal with the very real concerns that we've put on the table," Sullivan told a press briefing.

