US Intelligence Involved in Afghan Drug Trafficking While Accusing Russians - Envoy

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) US intelligence is deeply involved in the Afghan drug trade at the same time as it accuses Russia of conspiring with the Taliban, Special Presidential Envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Saturday.

"These are countless kickbacks from the projects that were there, the participation of the same wonderful American intelligence agents who blame ours for something, in drug trafficking," Kabulov said in a television appearance on state channel Rossiya-1.

Kabulov said that US involvement in drug trafficking to Europe through uncharted planes is an open secret in Afghanistan.

Late last month, the New York Times, citing anonymous US intelligence sources, published an article claiming that Russian military intelligence offered rewards to Taliban-linked militants for attacks on American soldiers in Afghanistan and that US President Donald Trump was informed about this.

Moscow and the White House have vehemently denied the allegations, calling the article fake news.