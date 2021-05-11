UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intelligence Looking Into Possible Colonial Pipeline Hackers' Ties To Russia - Official

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:16 AM

US Intelligence Looking Into Possible Colonial Pipeline Hackers' Ties to Russia - Official

The United States believes that a hacking group behind a Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is a criminal actor, but is investigating whether it has ties to Russia, Deputy US National Security Adviser for Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The United States believes that a hacking group behind a Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is a criminal actor, but is investigating whether it has ties to Russia, Deputy US National Security Adviser for Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger said on Monday.

"At this time, we assess that DarkSide is a criminal actor, but that is certainly something that our intelligence community is looking into," Neuberger said in response to a reporter's question on the group's possible ties with Russia.

Related Topics

Attack Russia United States Criminals Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

5 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

US Familiar with Ransomware Used against Colonial ..

4 minutes ago

US Has Serious Concerns About Violence in Israel, ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.