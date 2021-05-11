US Intelligence Looking Into Possible Colonial Pipeline Hackers' Ties to Russia - Official

The United States believes that a hacking group behind a Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is a criminal actor, but is investigating whether it has ties to Russia, Deputy US National Security Adviser for Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The United States believes that a hacking group behind a Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack is a criminal actor, but is investigating whether it has ties to Russia, Deputy US National Security Adviser for Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger said on Monday.

"At this time, we assess that DarkSide is a criminal actor, but that is certainly something that our intelligence community is looking into," Neuberger said in response to a reporter's question on the group's possible ties with Russia.