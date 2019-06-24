UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Intelligence, Military Work On Secret Measures To Deter Iran In Gulf Region - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 04:25 PM

US Intelligence, Military Work on Secret Measures to Deter Iran in Gulf Region - Reports

US intelligence and military are developing covert plans aimed at deterring Iran's alleged aggression in the Persian Gulf without plunging the region into a full-scale war, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing former and current officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US intelligence and military are developing covert plans aimed at deterring Iran's alleged aggression in the Persian Gulf without plunging the region into a full-scale war, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing former and current officials.

According to the media, the White House has asked the intelligence and the military to come up with countermeasures similar to last week's cyberattacks against Iran, as well as with new operations that would be similar to the ones carried out by Tehran itself, the newspaper reported.

The officials did not give any details about the operations that were being considered against Tehran, but, according to the news outlet, the deterrence measures may include more cyberattacks, covert destabilizing operations in Iran, actions against Iran proxies and operations against Iranian boats that had allegedly carried out the recent attacks on oil tankers in the region.

On June 20, Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone, claiming that the aircraft violated the country's airspace. Washington, in turn, said that the drone was moving in the international airspace when it was downed.

After the incident, Iran said it had successfully intercepted US cyberattacks on the Iranian missile control system that were allegedly launched to respond to the drone downing.

The incident has also prompted Washington to strengthen sanctions on Tehran.

The United States also blames Iran for attacking oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier in June and off the United Arab Emirates' coast in May. Tehran has refuted the US allegations as unsubstantiated.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington White House Oman Oil Tehran New York United States United Arab Emirates May June Media

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

6 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

5 minutes ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

5 minutes ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

5 minutes ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

5 minutes ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.