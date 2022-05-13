US Intelligence Opens Review of Own Failings in Ukraine, Afghanistan - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 06:59 PM

The US intelligence community has launched a comprehensive review of its assessments of foreign militaries following failures in Ukraine and Afghanistan, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The US intelligence community has launched a comprehensive review of its assessments of foreign militaries following failures in Ukraine and Afghanistan, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources in the know.

Both the CIA and the Defense Department underestimated Ukrainian forces and overestimated the ability of Afghan fighters to hold off the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), according to the report.

The Senate Intelligence Committee sent a classified letter to the office of the director of National Intelligence, the Defense Department and the CIA.

They are questioning the methodology behind the intelligence findings and the assumptions made, the sources said.

The lawmakers are reportedly dissatisfied with the incorrect intelligence conclusion that the Afghan authorities, after the withdrawal of US military, would be able to restrain the Taliban longer than it actually turned out. The senators were also dissatisfied with the widespread assessment that Kiev would fall under the control of Russia a few days after Russian troops enter the country.

