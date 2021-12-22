UrduPoint.com

US Intelligence Perceived Russia's Klyushin As Having Confidential Information - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:15 PM

US intelligence viewed Russian national Vladyslav Klyushin, charged in the United States with involvement in a global hacking and fraud scheme, as a person who may know state secrets or possess confidential information, Klyushin's lawyer Oliver Ciric said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) US intelligence viewed Russian national Vladyslav Klyushin, charged in the United States with involvement in a global hacking and fraud scheme, as a person who may know state secrets or possess confidential information, Klyushin's lawyer Oliver Ciric said on Wednesday.

"He was perceived by US intelligence as someone who may have confidential information or state secrets," Ciric, who represented Klyushin's interests during his extradition form Switzerland to the United States, said.

Ciric noted that he argued in the Swiss court during the case in which the US government sought Klushin be extradited to the United States that "this is not a simple case of insider trading.

" He pointed out that Klyushin's company had concluded a number of contracts with the Russian government, including with the country's security agencies.

Klyushin owns M13, a company that provides media monitoring and cybersecurity services. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years on some of the charges brought up against him.

The US court in the state of Massachusetts has set detention and arrangement hearing in Klyushin's case for Wednesday.

