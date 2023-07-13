Open Menu

US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstrike As Early As August - US Journalist

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 07:13 PM

An unnamed US official argued that the real concern in the Ukraine-Russia conflict is Russia's expected counterstrike later this summer, US journalist Seymour Hersh reported on his Substack blog on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) An unnamed US official argued that the real concern in the Ukraine-Russia conflict is Russia's expected counterstrike later this summer, US journalist Seymour Hersh reported on his Substack blog on Thursday.

"He said the real worry will come later this summer, perhaps as early as August, when the Russians, having easily weathered the Ukraine assault, will counter-strike with a major offensive," Hersh wrote.

He added that the official said the cluster munitions that the US recently announced it would provide Ukraine had "zero chance of changing the course of war."

The official described the current US position as "screwed" with "impossibility at this point of any significant Ukraine success." He also questioned whether NATO would have to intervene during the Russian counterstrike.

