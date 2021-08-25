US Intelligence Provides Biden With Inconclusive Report On COVID Origins - Washington Post
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US intelligence provided President Joe Biden on Tuesday with an inconclusive report on the origins of COVID-19, The Washington Post reported citing sources.
It was unclear from the report if the virus passed from an animal to a human as a natural process, or escaped from a Chinese laboratory, the newspaper quoted two US officials as saying.