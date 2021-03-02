UrduPoint.com
US Intelligence Removed 3 Names From Khashoggi Report - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Intelligence Removed 3 Names from Khashoggi Report - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US intelligence removed three Names that were erroneously mentioned among the suspects in its declassified report on the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, CNN said on Monday.

"We put a revised document on the website because the original one erroneously contained three names which should not have been included," a spokesman for the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence said as quoted in the report.

The report published last Friday accused Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman of approving an operation to kill or capture Khashoggi in 2018.

According to CNN, the report was swiftly taken down and replaced with another version. The document now mentions 21 men, who allegedly "participated in, ordered, or were otherwise complicit in or responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi on behalf of Muhammad bin Salman."

