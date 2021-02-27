UrduPoint.com
US Intelligence Report Assesses Saudi Crown Prince Approved Operation To Kill Khashoggi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence published a declassified report on Friday saying that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation to assassinate Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, Turkey.

"We assess that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi," the report said. "The Crown Prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the Kingdom and broadly supported using violent measures if necessary to silence him."

