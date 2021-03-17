US Intelligence Report Finds China Did Not Deploy Interference Efforts in 2020 Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US intelligence found that China did not make efforts to meddle in the 2020 presidential election, the National Intelligence Council said in a report on Tuesday.

"We assess that China did not deploy interference efforts and considered but did not deploy influence efforts intended to outcome of the US Presidential election," the report said.

The report said China seeks stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough. However, China did use targeted economic measures, including lobbying and other more traditional tools, to influence the election, it added.