WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The assessment by the intelligence community claims that it will take years for Russia's military to rebuild its losses in Ukraine, and thus making Moscow more reliant on nuclear and cyber space, the latest report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

"Moscow's military forces have suffered losses during the Ukraine conflict that will require years of rebuilding and leave them less capable of posing a conventional military threat to European security, and operating as assertively in Eurasia and on the global stage," the report dubbed the 'Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community' said on Wednesday. "Moscow will become even more reliant on nuclear, cyber, and space capabilities as it deals with the extensive damage to Russia's ground forces."