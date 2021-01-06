UrduPoint.com
US Intelligence Says SolarWinds Hack 'Likely Russian in Origin' - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US intelligence agencies have concluded that the recent cyber attack against the tech company SolarWinds is "likely Russian in origin," the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Office of Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency said in a joint statement.

"[Intelligence] work indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks. At this time, we believe this was, and continues to be, an intelligence gathering effort," the statement said on Tuesday.

In December, media reported that numerous US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted in a massive cyberattack after they corrupted the SolarWinds software and blamed the hack on a foreign actor while some instantly named Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted claims that Russia was behind the cyberattack.

The US government then established the Cyber Unified Coordination Group (UCG) to investigate the incident.

The UCG continues to work to understand the scope of the attack and currently believes that a small number of the SolarWinds clients were affected.

"The UCG believes that, of the approximately 18,000 affected public and private sector customers of Solar Winds' Orion product, a much smaller number have been compromised by follow-on activity on their systems," the statement said. "We have so far identified fewer than ten US government agencies that fall into this category, and are working to identify and notify the nongovernment entities who also may be impacted."

The USG also said it believes that intelligence gathering was the main purpose of the attack, the statement said.

"This is a serious compromise that will require a sustained and dedicated effort to remediate," the statement said. "The UCG will continue taking every necessary action to investigate, remediate, and share information with our partners and the American people."

