US Intelligence Sees Signs Of Iran's Attack Preparations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 08:00 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) US intelligence agencies have seen indications of Iran's "advanced planning" for attacks on American targets in Iraq, though certainty as to its intentions is lacking, CNN reported on Thursday.

Tensions are high in the region ahead of the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike outside Baghdad last January 3.

"There has been a number of troubling indications of advanced planning and preparation for attacks in Iraq that appear aimed at US military and US interests," the broadcaster quoted an unnamed US defense official as saying.

Three officials told CNN that Iran has been moving additional weaponry into Iraq, including short-range ballistic missiles. The concern is significant enough for US troops to be taking additional protective measures, they said, without elaborating.

The report quoted unnamed officials as emphasizing that the Pentagon is not taking preparing any offensive action against Iran, and that US troop movements are aimed at deterring attacks, not launching a pre-emptive strike.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday that two US B-52 strategic bombers made a show of force in the middle East to deter potential attacks. Without mentioning Iran specifically, CENTCOM added that the deployment delivered a clear message to anyone who intends to harm Americans or American interests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday that intelligence data from Iraq indicates the US is plotting to fabricate a pretext for a war.

