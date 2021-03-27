UrduPoint.com
US Intelligence Sees Taliban Overruning Afghanistan After Early Troops Withdrawal- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) US intelligence community warns the White House that Afghanistan could be taken over by the Taliban militants if American troops leave it before a power-sharing agreement, the New York Times reported.

"American intelligence agencies have told the Biden administration that if US troops leave before a power-sharing settlement is reached between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the country could fall largely under the control of the Taliban within two or three years after the withdrawal of international forces," the article said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden admitted that the withdrawal is unlikely be completed before the May 1 deadline and vowed to make it safe and orderly.

The Taliban threatened to resume attacks on foreign targets if the United States fails to comply with its Trump-era commitments.

