US Intelligence Studying All Evidence to Discover COVID-19 Origin - Spokesperson

The US Intelligence Community is studying all evidence and new information to fulfil President Joe Biden's order to uncover the true origins of the novel coronavirus origin, Assistant Director of National Intelligence (DNI) for Strategic Communications Amanda Schoch said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The US Intelligence Community is studying all evidence and new information to fulfil President Joe Biden's order to uncover the true origins of the novel coronavirus origin, Assistant Director of National Intelligence (DNI) for Strategic Communications Amanda Schoch said on Thursday.

"The Intelligence Community continues to examine all available evidence, consider different perspectives and aggressively collect and analyze new information to identify the virus' origins," Schoch said in a statement.

Biden issued his directive to the 17 main US intelligence agencies on Wednesday.

However, Schoch acknowledged that most of the agencies still had no clear idea of how virus emerged while the three with suggestions were uncertain and divided in their assessments.

Schoch noted that the US Intelligence Community does not know exactly where, when or how the virus was transmitted initially.

"[E]ither it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals or it was a laboratory accident. The majority of elements in the Intelligence Community do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one more likely than the other," she said.

