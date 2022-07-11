UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US Intelligence Supplies Kiev With Satellite Images to Target Civilians in Russia - RaHDIt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) US intelligence passes on satellite imagery to Kiev, including images of the Russian territory, where Ukrainian strikes are later carried out, targeting civilians, a member of the RaHDIt Russian hacker group told Sputnik.

"We know for sure that the American intelligence supplies Ukrainian intelligence with satellite images, radar data, including satellite images of Russian territory, where Ukrainian missiles and shells actually arrive. We can also see that their radar detection systems are working in the interests of Ukrainian intelligence," the hacker said.

On July 3, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had launched deliberate strikes with Tochka-U missiles with cluster warheads and Tu-143 drones on residential areas of the Russian cities of Belgorod and Kursk, aiming at civilians.

Russian air defense destroyed all three missiles in the air, but the wreckage of one of them fell on a residential area. According to Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the shelling damaged 65 houses, including apartment buildings, leaving four people dead and four others, including a child, injured.

The RaHDIt hacker group member told Sputnik that "to deliver such strikes, you need to have accurate information, the location of the targets."

