US Intelligence Suspects Russia Disinformation Targeting Biden Campaign - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) US intelligence and law enforcement officials are assessing whether Russia is trying to undermine presidential candidate Joe Biden in ongoing disinformation efforts as he is still being the front-runner in the 2020 race to challenge President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The report noted the allegations were made by two unnamed senior US officials with no official confirmation amid warnings in some government quarters that Russia is likely to mount a more direct campaign to meddle in the 2020 US elections than in 2016.

Part of the inquiry is to determine whether Russia is trying to weaken Biden by promoting the controversy over his past involvement in US policy toward Ukraine while his son Hunter worked for an energy company there, the report said.

Russia has repeatedly denied any government-backed meddling in the 2016 election, blaming social media trolling and other nefarious activities on private individuals.

For the article, the news outlet spoke with Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina, who declined to confirm the account.

However, Evanina told the news outlet he can "guarantee" that Russia will keep up its influence campaigns and utilize new vectors of disinformation.

Moscow has said Russia does not interfere in the US political system given that such activities go counter to the principles and practice of Russian foreign policy.